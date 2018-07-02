3rd of July Firework Show launches at Nathan Benderson Park

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
3

SARASOTA- Fantastic firework shows aren’t limited to just one day of the year on the Suncoast.

Nathan Benderson Park’s 3rd of July Firework Show returns for its second year.

The free event, sponsored by Sonny’s BBQ, is open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a chair or tailgate.

It’s a 360–degree show launching off in the water at 9:30 p.m.

Stephen Rodriguez, President and CEO of SANCA said, “The first ever was a great turn out. We had about 10,000 individuals coming out here. We’re hoping (this year) to get 15,000. You can sit out here and have a good time and enjoy the food and the music…the live bands, and the beverages that will be out here and have a great time with the family.”

The event kicks off at 4:30 with performances from Albert Castiglia and the Greg Billings Band, you can listen live by tuning into 103.9 FM.

 

 

Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
Jennifer joined SNN in July of 2017. Born and raised in Mount Olive, New Jersey, she found her love for media as a lead anchor for her high school’s morning television program. She graduated from Castle High School in Newburgh, Indiana and extended her studies at the University of Tampa where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Media Arts. In college she interned for FOX 13 and City of Tampa Television. Her future plans are to utilize her film-making skills to provide a unique rendition of storytelling. Her love for the sunshine, beach and local area made it an easy decision to stay in SWFL after graduation. In her free time, Jennifer can be found at the gym or exploring vegan restaurants. She loves to travel and expose herself to new environments. She is excited to embrace a brand new city while making introductions with the local community. She owes her successes to her supportive family, friends, and mentors.

