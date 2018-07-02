3rd of July Firework Show launches at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA- Fantastic firework shows aren’t limited to just one day of the year on the Suncoast.

Nathan Benderson Park’s 3rd of July Firework Show returns for its second year.

The free event, sponsored by Sonny’s BBQ, is open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a chair or tailgate.

It’s a 360–degree show launching off in the water at 9:30 p.m.

Stephen Rodriguez, President and CEO of SANCA said, “The first ever was a great turn out. We had about 10,000 individuals coming out here. We’re hoping (this year) to get 15,000. You can sit out here and have a good time and enjoy the food and the music…the live bands, and the beverages that will be out here and have a great time with the family.”

The event kicks off at 4:30 with performances from Albert Castiglia and the Greg Billings Band, you can listen live by tuning into 103.9 FM.