Twelve arrested in Suncoast operation targeting unlicensed contractors

SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County deputies arrested 12 people on charges stemming from Operation Freelancer VII.

The investigation is designed to protect residents from unlicensed contractors.

Detectives with the Sarasota County Building Department, Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Insurance Fraud and the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation teamed up on the operation.

They contacted people advertising home repair services that require a license. A database verified whether they were properly licensed.

In all, deputies issued 12 felonies and 12 misdemeanors.

Those charged have 33 prior felonies.