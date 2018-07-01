Suncoast pianist says music is his purpose and needs help

SARASOTA – A Suncoast pianist has traveled the world sharing his music. Now he’s back on the Suncoast but needs your help to stay here.

Walking inside 15 South Ristorante on St Armand’s Circle you’ll hear Jimmy Cox.

“When I play the piano, when I really get into my zone, I close my eyes,” said Cox.

Falling in love with the piano at age three Cox is moved by the music.

“But I never know where my fingers are going to go, they go where they go. I feel like I’m a pawn on the chess board but I’m not the one playing chess,” she explained.

Playing with the Venice Symphony orchestra to performing in Singapore as an international touring musical director

Cox says music is his purpose.

“God gave me the gift and I think it’s why I continue to live long after I should have passed away,” he said.

He is living with an autoimmune disease and chronic pulmonary conditions and four years ago he had emergency open heart surgery.

“Because of the fragility of my veins due to long term medication they weren’t able to put stents in those veins so I’ve been living with only one working arteries they called the widow maker,”

Being forced to retire from his role as musical director for failing health, Cox now faces homelessness.

He found a part time job at 15 South where he plays piano Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

“He’s just been a joy to have around, he’s so talented, and he’s so loving, people really appreciate him,” said Ann Casadio, Co- Owner of 15 South Ristorante.

“The people here have become like family to me, we’re so close, this has been what’s kept me going,” said Cox.

Still struggling to make ends meet, Cox hopes his music will change more lives than just his own.

“If my music takes their troubles in the length of time they are listening to me, then I’m giving something back to the world,”

To help Jimmy Cox, get back on his feet, he created a go fund me back.

https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-piano-man