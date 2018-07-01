Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix weekend is a success

SARASOTA – We’ve showed you all the work leading up to this year’s Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, so did it all pay off?

This year’s Grand Prix came and went quickly but not without some trouble from mother nature Saturday.

“Yesterday we were limited because of the thunderstorms and lightning. I think that put a damper on the event, but all in all it has been a great event as per usual,” said

“Today has been a complete turnaround I just spoke with the event coordinator and the y are estimating approx. 10 thousand spectators between people that are here in the beach and those in private boats,” said Sarasota Police Department Lieutenant Demetri Konstantopoulos.

There have been countless hours of work and preparation that goes on behind the scenes for a successful weekend.

“It’s a big event it impacts the city economically it brings us together as a department there are so many pieces that go along to this,” EMS Operations Captain Dan Anderson explained.

Even with Saturday’s downpour, Anderson and Konstantopolous say it’s worth it.

“I like being here, being at the beach seeing the boats racing. You know the heat isn’t the greatest but it is what it is it’s July in Florida,” said Anderson.

Sunday it was a packed shoreline, Konstantopolous says it was a quiet crowd.

“Everybody is having a great time and enjoying the races we haven’t had any issues and don’t anticipate any,” Konstantopolous said.

With the races coming to a close, Suncoast Charities for Children are already working on their next big event.

“We want to invite everyone out for the firework celebration that’s gonna occur at dialing park on the fourth of July, so come out and see the fireworks.”