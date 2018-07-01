Pencil project helping Suncoast teachers

Stacey Milholland, creator of the non-profit, ‘# Pencil Project’, is raising money for teachers.

“We just care about the community, and we want to do what we can to help,” said Milholland.

Millholland’s sister is a teacher at a lower income, or, a Title I school, in Hillsborough county, and told her there is a shortage of supplies.

“She shared with me that last year she gave away an average of five pencils a day. 180 school days, five pencils a day, that’s 900 pencils, out of one teacher’s pocket,” said Milholland.

“It’s something that is sometimes hard to come by. And kids are embarrassed to ask for a pencil. And I want to make sure that they can get those basic things without having to worry,” said Milholland.

Milholland says there are 14 Title I schools in Sarasota, and her mission is to supply pencils for all of those in need.

“So I started out with the goal of 1,000 pencils, to make sure my sister was fully-funded for next year. We did that as of yesterday in one month. And we’re going to carry that forward with a goal of 10,000 pencils by the end of summer,” said Milholland.

For every 100 pencils raised, Millholland says she will donate one package of paper herself.

She is currently seeking local companies to give business donation jars to, for any spare-change donations.

Milholland is also expanding her project nation-wide.

“If you want to nominate a teacher to receive pencils, you can send an email to, ‘1pencilproject@gmail.com’,” said Millholland.

If you would like to donate pencils, visit, 1pencilproject.com and facebook.com/1pencilproject.

Pencil donation prices range from two dollars for twelve pencils, to 85 dollars for 1,000 pencils.