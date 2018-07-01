Birds of Paradise solves bird homelessness on the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY – A local bird center is dealing with the homelessness of parrots.

Because parrots sometimes outlive their owners due to their long life span, Birds of Paradise is home to over 400 parrots that have been brought to the center by people in the community, Fish and Wildlife, and the Sheriff’s office.

The facility recently took in 15 parrots from North Port where an owner passed away.

Debbie Huckaby, the Executive Director at Birds of Paradise says the facility takes in close to 10–20 parrots a month.

Someone who wants to own a parrot can adopt from the Birds of Paradise, but Huckaby says there is a strict adoptive process.

“We want them to be in their forever home. We actually do home visits for the prospective adopter. They have to come visit the bird on at least three occasions to make sure it’s a good match. Then we do a home inspection to make sure their home can accommodate a large bird,” said Huckaby.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer, visit http://www.birdsofparadise.org/volunteer-at-bops.html.