Birds of Paradise solves bird homelessness on the Suncoast

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
6

MANATEE COUNTY – A local bird center is dealing with the homelessness of parrots.

Because parrots sometimes outlive their owners due to their long life span, Birds of Paradise is home to over 400 parrots that have been brought to the center by people in the community, Fish and Wildlife, and the Sheriff’s office.

The facility recently took in 15 parrots from North Port where an owner passed away.

Debbie Huckaby, the Executive Director at Birds of Paradise says the facility takes in close to 10–20 parrots a month.

Someone who wants to own a parrot can adopt from the Birds of Paradise, but Huckaby says there is a strict adoptive process.

“We want them to be in their forever home. We actually do home visits for the prospective adopter. They have to come visit the bird on at least three occasions to make sure it’s a good match. Then we do a home inspection to make sure their home can accommodate a large bird,” said Huckaby.

For more information on how you can become a volunteer, visit http://www.birdsofparadise.org/volunteer-at-bops.html.

SHARE
Previous articleUp For Adoption: Kitten Season continues, Wednesday, & Luna
Next articleNo-Swim Advisory for Bird Key Park
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR