SARASOTA – Sarasota County health officials have issued a no-swim advisory for Bird Key Park because bacteria found during water quality testing on Thursday was high.

The county says the area will remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.

Signs advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet federal recreational water quality standards.

The press release sent by the county says the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday.