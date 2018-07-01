No-Swim Advisory for Bird Key Park

By
Jessika Ward
-
0
16

SARASOTA – Sarasota County health officials have issued a no-swim advisory for Bird Key Park because bacteria found during water quality testing on Thursday was high.

The county says the area will remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place.

Signs advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet federal recreational water quality standards.

The press release sent by the county says the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the next round of test results available on Friday.

SHARE
Previous articleBirds of Paradise solves bird homelessness on the Suncoast
Next article# Pencil project helping Suncoast teachers
Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR