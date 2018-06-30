Rain impacts Day 1 of Grand Prix Boat Races

SARASOTA – The annual Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix boat races began today at 10 a.m on Lido Beach.

Rain showers did not stop the race.

Race drivers and spectators still gathered at Lido to raise money for Suncoast Charities for Children.

“What we saw today I guess was a small boats, single engine. Not really sure if they had a race or if they were practicing or if it was timed, but it was interesting,” said Bill Chase who attended this morning’s race.

“This is actually my first time on land normally like last year we sat out on the boat and watched it so we figured we would come watch it on land side.”

Tomorrow is the last day of the Grand Prix boat races.