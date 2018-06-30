Rain impacts Day 1 of Grand Prix Boat Races

SARASOTA – The annual Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix boat races began today at 10 a.m on Lido Beach.

Rain showers did not stop the race.

Race drivers and spectators still gathered at Lido to raise money for Suncoast Charities for Children.

“What we saw today I guess was a small boats, single engine. Not really sure if they had a race or if they were practicing or if it was timed, but it was interesting,” said Bill Chase who attended this morning’s race.

“This is actually my first time on land normally like last year we sat out on the boat and watched it so we figured we would come watch it on land side.”

Tomorrow is the last day of the Grand Prix boat races.

Jessika Ward
Jessika Ward
http://www.snntv.com/jessika-ward/
Jessika Ward is a Sarasota native and an award-winning multimedia journalist. She joined the Suncoast News Network in February of 2018 and is happy to be back in her hometown. Jessika won three Florida Associated Press Awards while a student at Florida A&M University. Prior to coming to SNN, Jessika interned with WWSB ABC7 and worked as a videographer/editor at WTXL ABC27 in Tallahassee. ​​Jessika Ward is a proud rattler and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) advocate. She shares her HBCU experience in "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” a documentary about the history and future of HBCU's that was presented in the Sundance Film Festival and aired on PBS. Jessika's hobbies include photography, watching independent films, watching sports, and reading a good book.

