North Port hosts groundbreaking of new aquatic center

NORTH PORT – A family aquatic center will be built in North Port at Butler Park.

a 5-0 vote by The City Commission approves the initial concept of an aquatic facility with amenities such as a lazy river, a kids activity pool, a bowl slide, locker rooms, a concession area, and fencing.

The aquatic center will be located at Butler Park in an area that encompasses the existing playground.

People of North Port who were a part of the planning for the new aquatic park say the City of North Port began discussing an aquatic park in the 70s when the city began a conversation on renovating a local pool.

“We started on a pool and the old pool was just not big enough to handle the needs of the community, that was with 1200,” said Joan Morgan who the Morgan Center is named after. “Now we have 65,000. Imagine we need this whole aquatic community.”

“Actually have a sustainable facility that will draw in a lot of economic development opportunities plus keep our community here to enjoy facilities like this within their very own city,” said City of North Port’s Vice Mayor, Linda Yates.

The aquatic park has yet to be named.