Missing kayaker found dead identified

SARASOTA – A body found along the Myakka River Friday afternoon has been identified as a missing kayaker, officials said.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the girlfriend of David Wayne O’Ree reporting him missing around noon Friday. Hours later, his body was found floating in the river north of the Myakka River Bridge Bridge near Tamiami Trail and River Rd.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation detectives are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office in determining a cause of death, the investigation is ongoing.