SARASOTA – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a sailboat two miles west of Big Sarasota Pass.

At 1:54 A.M. Saturday morning, St. Petersburg watch standers received a call from a Tarpon Springs man. Bryan Shawl said he was suffering from symptoms of seasickness and was no longer able to safely operate his 36-foot sailboat.

Shawl was rescued and transported to the Coast Guard station where EMS were waiting.