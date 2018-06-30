Basketball fundraiser

A Sarasota Rec League basketball tournament is underway.

But the goal of this game isn’t to win.

Director of Development at the non-profit, ‘More Too Life’ Chris Hill explains their mission.

“I thought it was awesome that men were going to get involved in bringing awareness and raising some money for this,” said Hill.

“In this world, there’s a lot of cut-throat competition. And here’s this chaotic industry of women who have been trafficked and they have to recover, and the entire organization are full of people who are loving and kind,” said Hill.

“This is one of the first times in the last year where I’ve seen an all-male event, bringing awareness and raising funds for ah women who have been trafficked,” said Hill.

Sarasota Rec Leauge owner Kaydi Lyon says six local teams are competing, raising money, while having fun.

“We just wanted to have a competitive environment that was fun for the community and the players altogether,” said Lyon.

Hill says they need more volunteers.

“We’d love to hear from men on how they can get involved in bringing awareness to ending demand for this industry. It’s really a male problem, not a female problem, uhm and I’d like to see more men step up and say yes I would like to bring a voice to ending demand for sex trafficking,” said Hill.

To help, visit, ‘moretoolife.org’.