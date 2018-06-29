WSRQ Radio abandons talk radio format, now HitlandSRQ

SARASOTA – WSRQ Radio has been the AM & FM voice of Sarasota-Manatee for years.

Now it’s getting a makeover.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the station officially abandons its talk radio format, and is re-branded as HitlandSRQ.

The station, now on 106.9 FM, will play the top hits of the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.

Station owner Jim Lampl says when he took the station over two-and-a-half years ago, he was struggling to find the perfect format.

“We didn’t think the talk format was working for us, or working for the audience, so we looked at different formats and we all decided we love Oldies,” Lampl said. “We’re not calling it ‘Oldies;’ we’re calling it ‘music for your life.’ It’s music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s we think people from every spectrum can enjoy.”

HitlandSRQ will still have its morning show weekdays from 7 to 9.

If you’re not in your car and still want to listen, you can live stream the station here.