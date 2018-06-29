Heartbroken Suncoast residents wave goodbye to local Toys “R” Us

BRADENTON- After filing for bankruptcy in March, Toys “R” Us stores across the country hang an ‘Out of Business Sign’ on their windows today.

It was toy utopia for 70 years and now it’s barren shelves and a sad giraffe.

It was a favorite shopping trip for several generations. The beloved Toys “R” Us franchise closed its doors Friday.

8-year-old Skyler Fountain said, “I remember when I used to test out my favorite toy and my mom got it for me.”

It’s a similar remembrance her mom holds close to her heart.

Shannon Fountain said, “We had so many memories at Toys “R” Us. We really did. Black Friday was the best because there were lines wrapped around the entire store for hours at a time.”

Damon Doherty said it’s a sign of the times. “Once dolls went out, and video games came in, they moved with the times, now everything’s online,” he said.

But it’s a shift not everyone can adapt to.

“I got 3–4 kids at home. It was easier to bring them in here and pick out what they want. Not everyone’s got a debit card and a shipping address,” he said.

He took one last look at what’s left of the Bradenton store.

“No other stores will have as many toys as this one does” Skyler said.