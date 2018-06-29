First comes Dunk Testing, then comes the Grand Prix

SARASOTA – It’s the Friday before the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, for some that may mean hitting up the block parties, but for the racers, it means safety checks.

“Every team takes every precaution they can to be as safe as possible during the race,” Ryan Beckley, Professional Plumbing Throttleman, said.

David Harshfield holds a swim test for racers in open canopy boats, and a dunk test for closed.

“We had a couple of first timers already here today, it can be intimidating, we teach them what to expect,” Harshfield said.

That acronym is BRACE.

“Brace for impact, reach for your air, access the harness, and count, we have them count five to 10 to reorient their position in the boat to find out where they are,” Harshfield said.

Beckley says dunk testing is the closest simulation to your boat flipping.

“Escape hatch out the bottom of the boat, if it’s upside down you go out the bottom, rooftop hatch, we were lifejackets, all certified.”

But sometimes tragedy hits the course.

A racer died in Jacksonville last month,

Sarasota lost one of its own, Joey Gratton, racing in Key West in 2011.

“Whenever there’s a loss in the powerboat world, it hits close to home, I think we lost three last year. It doesn’t sit well with you,” Driver, Ryan Krizen, said.

Boats are evolving to become safer.

For example, windows are getting smaller, but Beckley says racers have a clear sight of the course.

“We are so close to the windows, so you have visibility,” Beckley added. “Some boats have cameras.”

Harshfield says if there’s a race, there’s normally a crash. His team prepares for the worst, and always hopes for the best.

“We are happy when it doesn’t happen, but sometimes we have to go do our jobs,” Harshfield said.