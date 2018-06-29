Feel Good Friday: Sarasota Honey Company tours

SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Sarasota Honey Company’s new location.

The staff is conducting free tours from Thursday through Saturday for the next several weeks.

The new facility is located at 2227 University Parkway. It features an interactive bee hive where visitors can see honey bees at work through a window.

There are also chickens that will soon be laying eggs, and co-owner Alma Johnson says ducks will soon be waddling on the grounds as well.

“We’re not only about the bees, but we’re now about the birds and the bees,” Johnson said.

Johnson also says the Sarasota Honey Company helps out artists and people with disabilities, some of whom are lending a hand in the shop and other places.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.