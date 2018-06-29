Over two decades of banning shellfish harvesting and still, very few clams are left in the Sarasota Bay.

Larry Stults, Co-President of Sarasota Bay Watch shares his moto.

“The bay is our backyard. And we all have to work together to keep it healthy and happy,” said Stults.

The organization is hosting a native clam release is in full swing to help improve the water quality of our bay.

Around Florida’s bays, clam numbers have significantly decreased since human intervention.

Like the Southern Hardshell Clam, being a keystone species for the health of the bay, means it is essential to restore their numbers.

“They live for up to 30 years and uh they produce a lot of food, and they filter the water 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So having them in the bay is a really good thing,” said Stults.

Each clam can filter between 5 and 50 gallons of water a day, removing toxic levels of carbon dioxide, leaving our water clean and clear.

“And importantly, these clams are resistant to red tide. And so as red tide comes into the bays, if our bays were full of clams, they would actually help eat the red tide, reduce the red tide levels, and perhaps uh mitigate some of the bad impacts we have from red tide,” said Stults.

Stults also has plans in store for the future.

“We’re looking to scale this up. We know how to do it now, uhm we could use more volunteers, more people more boats, if we had a half million or a million clams. Uh but we need some seed money to start the second cycle,” said Stults.

The Sarasota Bay Watch says by the end of the summer they expect to release in total, 250,000 clams into Sarasota Bay.

To volunteer or donate, visit, Sarasotabaywatch.org