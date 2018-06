TAMPA — The National Football League has officially notified Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston of his three game suspension, after he allegedly groped an Uber driver in March 2016.

Winston is due to earn a fully guaranteed $3.892 million in salary and bonuses this year. His rookie contract includes a fifth-year team option for 2019. The team exercised that option in May, meaning it would pay him $20.9 million in salary if he’s still on the team in 2019.