Suncoast schools maintain, but improve grades

SUNCOAST – Both Sarasota and Manatee Counties have gotten their report cards, and both kept the same grades they had, but both improved their standing. Sarasota keeps its “A”, while Manatee schools kept a “B” rating.

Sarasota’s A grade climbed four percentage points this year to 67%, with a rank of 4th in Florida. 27 of 49 Sarasota schools received an A.

Manatee improved its ranking from 39th in the state to 33rd. The district maintained its B score but inched closer to an A grade by increasing its score by two percentage points from 2017.