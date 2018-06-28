Suncoast schools maintain, but improve grades

By
Don Brennan
-
0
21

SUNCOAST – Both Sarasota and Manatee Counties have gotten their report cards, and both kept the same grades they had, but both improved their standing. Sarasota keeps its “A”,  while Manatee schools kept a “B” rating.

Sarasota’s A grade climbed four percentage points this year to 67%, with a rank of 4th in Florida. 27 of 49 Sarasota schools received an A.

Manatee improved its ranking from 39th in the state to 33rd. The district maintained its B score but inched closer to an A grade by increasing its score by two percentage points from 2017.

 

SHARE
Previous articleCelebrating Sarasota County Schools; State records shows the county is excelling
Next articleFatal accident closes down Lorraine Road
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR