Suncoast beach towns rank high in U.S.

Don Brennan
SARASOTA COUNTY – Suncoast beaches are well–represented in a nationwide poll.

Sarasota ranks #3 in the poll of best beach towns to live in, while Venice comes in at No. 15 on the list of best seaside places here in the U.S. The poll was taken by the personal finance website WalletHub.

Sarasota ranked 31st in affordability, but better than all the other Florida cities in the top 20. Venice was 52nd in that category. Oddly, neither town was considered, or lost points, in the catastrophic weather category.

Lahaina, a trendy fishing village on the island of Maui in Hawaii was #1 on the list.

