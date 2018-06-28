Sheriff, School Board reach security agreement

SARASOTA- After weeks of back and forth from the Sheriff and Superintendent on school security, Sarasota County has an agreement.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight agreed to pay 20% of the costs to guard middle and high schools along with Emma E. Booker Elementary, with the school board agreeing to take up 80% of the cost.

“Which was something that I know was discussed for some time,” Ziegler said. “And I’m very glad that we can move forward on that.”

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was the last agreement the district needed, North Port, Venice and Sarasota Police already agreed to the 80-20 cost split.

“It’s great that it’s done,” Bowden said. “I mean the devil is in the details, so we’ll meet in the coming weeks and get a contract, but basically we took the Sheriff’s office position in regards to staffing and finance.”

Elementary Schools will be covered by the District’s own Police Force, which will include chief and 3 sergeants who’ve been hired along with 24 officers.

“We have hired 15 SRO’s,” Bowden said. “My definition of hiring is we’ve given them an offer and they have accepted, there applications are currently with our background screeners. We have another 4 officers that we’re waiting on responses from.”

Four weeks of training will start July 16th. Superintendent Bowden says the community should be proud to have these officers on their campuses.

“The cadre of law enforcement officers is pretty impressive,” Bowden said. “Averages 21 years of experience in law enforcement, we’re not talking about young kids in the academy. We’re talking about seasoned law enforcement who understands the mission of working in our schools.”

The School District is still working on an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office for how many Deputies will be need while their police department gets started.

And Sheriff Knight and Superintendent Bowden have both agreed to communicate.

“And I think he as well as I are ready to move forward and do some things that are positive for our community, so thank you for that,” Knight said.

“I take the Sheriff at his word that he’s ready to move forward and work together,” Bowden said. “And that is my commitment and so forward we go.”