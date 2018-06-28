Saunders takes over the superintendent school duties for Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY – The Manatee County School District has new superintendent for the time being.

Cynthia Saunders took the oath and was sworn in Thursday in the school board county chambers.

She replaces Dianna Greene who will take a new superintendent position in Duval County in July.

Greene and Saunders have history together working as principals.

Greene says she knows the school district will be in good hands.

“I feel completely relieved I feel completely at peace knowing that Ms. Saunders is going to take the helm until the school district does a search for a new superintendent.”

Saunders says her primary focus will be on the students.

“We want to make sure they’re successful either to go into the work place go on to college be third grade ready for reading and literacy. So our main focus will be centered around the students and the children and their academic success.”

Saunders says her agenda is to transition into her new position and stick with the plan for everyone involved is familiar with.