Nielsen wins talent category at Miss Florida pageant

By
Don Brennan
-
0
13

LAKELAND –  The voice of Sarasota’s Lauren Nielsen stole the show at the Miss Florida Pageant.

Nielsen took first for her opera singing in the talent portion of the pageant. She wins a $300 scholarship for the victory, but she has her eye on a bigger prize.

The teacher at Sarasota Academy of the Arts is hoping to win it all,as she helps bring awareness to eating disorders. The winner will represent Florida in the 2019 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.

The Miss Florida pageant runs through Saturday in Lakeland.

SHARE
Previous articleMotorcyclist dies after crashing into patrol car
Next articleCity Commission wants to keep Sarasota property tax from increasing
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR