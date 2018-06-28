Nielsen wins talent category at Miss Florida pageant

LAKELAND – The voice of Sarasota’s Lauren Nielsen stole the show at the Miss Florida Pageant.

Nielsen took first for her opera singing in the talent portion of the pageant. She wins a $300 scholarship for the victory, but she has her eye on a bigger prize.

The teacher at Sarasota Academy of the Arts is hoping to win it all,as she helps bring awareness to eating disorders. The winner will represent Florida in the 2019 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.

The Miss Florida pageant runs through Saturday in Lakeland.