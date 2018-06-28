How much do you know about migraines?

LAKEWOOD RANCH – June is Headache & Migraine Awareness Month, so how much do you know about the severe headaches?

At Coastal Orthopedics, Gennady Gekht, M.D., is a neurologist with special training in migraine and pain management.

He says not all headaches are migraines.

“A migraine’s a very specific kind of headache that usually affects younger population, in particular, women,” Gekht said.

He says it’s a severe headache lasting more than 4 hours, associated with throbbing, one-sided head pain, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light.

“If you’re at work while having a migraine, it’s probably not a migraine. Most patients who’ve had a migraine will never forget it,” Gekht said.

While they cause many different symptoms, Gekht says treatment has always been the same

“We always look for triggers, so we try to remove triggers that cause migraines,” Gekht said.

He says the most common trigger is stress, which you can’t eliminate, but you can take medication.

“In the past we’ve really treated patients with medications that were not designed specifically for migraines, but were designed for other things and seemed to help migraines,” Gekht said.

Now there’s a brand new, preventative migraine drug called Aimovig.

“It’s designed specifically for migraine headaches; it’s an injectable type of device you have to inject once a month,” Gekht said.

Gekht says the brand new medicine is meant for people who get migraines about four times a month, giving chronic migrainers hope.

“It’s not going to abort the headache while you already have it, but hopefully it reduces the severity of the headache, and more importantly the frequency,” Gekht said.