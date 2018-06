BRADENTON – A motorcyclist died after colliding with a Manatee County deputy’s patrol car.

The accident occurred just after 9 P.M. on Cortez Road West in Bradenton. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person on the motorcycle died, while the deputy, Brian Hart, was taken to the hospital with non–life–threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released, and the Manatee County Sheriff’s are still investigating the cause of the crash.