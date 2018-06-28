Local Air Force Veteran helps new Sarasota Military Academy Foundation take flight

SARASOTA- A local U.S. Air Force veteran is helping the new Sarasota Military Academy Foundation take flight.

SMA Major CJ Bannister is no stranger to going against the grain.

“I’m not afraid to go into male–dominated careers. I was a jet mechanic and then I was a financial adviser,” she said.

These careers stemmed from a passion to serve others. It all began as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force.

“I was a jet mechanic on A-10s,” Bannister said, “It was the most important thing that I’ve ever done in my life. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.”

8 years later, she stepped away, and began working on a board for a Good Will veteran’s program. While her son attended Sarasota Military Academy.

“He just finished his 9th year here at the high school and in the last year, Sarasota Military Academy started a foundation and they were looking for someone to come on board as their Chief Development Officer to help raise money for the school,” she said.

She’s proud to help carry on a legacy in the community.

“We are so vital to Sarasota. We want to make sure that we can stay here for a long time,” Bannister said.

Within two months, she’s already began empowering female students to defy expectations.

Juliana Rendle, a Junior at SMA said,”Her being a woman in the military ad such a prominent leader. It’s very inspiring for kids wanting to be leaders here. And a lot of the kids who do look for the military or possible leadership roles.”

Bannister said these students inspire her.

“The morning formations and how they honor the flag and the respect that they give to the nation is like nothing else you’ll see in Sarasota,” Bannister said.