Learn more about the boats racing in this year’s Grand Prix

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Powerboat Grand Prix is a weekend full of AquaX, Superstock and Powerboat racing.
“AquaX I think it’s just professional, so they have different size jet skis, so different racing that way,” Race Director, Steve Kildahl, said.
The Superstock division, sometimes known as the open canopy boats race Saturday after AquaX.
The big guys take the course Sunday, with several divisions within the powerboats.
“Offshore division, all the classes have different rules. Speeds in our class are 94–95 mph,” Kildahl added.
Larger boats get up to 135 mph.
Visit www.sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.
