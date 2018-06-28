Learn more about the boats racing in this year’s Grand Prix

By
Lynden Blake
-
0
25

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s Powerboat Grand Prix is a weekend full of AquaX, Superstock and Powerboat racing.
“AquaX I think it’s just professional, so they have different size jet skis, so different racing that way,” Race Director, Steve Kildahl, said.
The Superstock division, sometimes known as the open canopy boats race Saturday after AquaX.
The big guys take the course Sunday, with several divisions within the powerboats.
“Offshore division, all the classes have different rules. Speeds in our class are 94–95 mph,” Kildahl added.
Larger boats get up to 135 mph.
Visit www.sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.

SHARE
Previous articleSaunders takes over the superintendent school duties for Manatee County
Next articleWinston’s Statement On Suspension
Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake
http://www.snntv.com/lynden-blake/
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR