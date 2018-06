SARASOTA – The City of Sarasota is hoping to spare residents from a tax hike.

The Sarasota City Commission voted to have city administrators go back, and comb over the proposed $229 million budget for the coming fiscal year so property owners won’t be hit with a suggested property tax increase of nearly 3–percent. The potential tax increase would cost a homeowner with a taxable value of $200,000 just over $18 a year.

A revised budget is expected to be presented in July.