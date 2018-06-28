Celebrating Sarasota County Schools; State records shows the county is excelling

By
Nadine Young
-
0
3

SARASOTA – It’s an exciting day for Sarasota county schools; The Florida Department of Education released its annual report card.
For the 15th consecutive year Sarasota County has maintained it’s a grade. The school districts saw improvements in eight of eleven categories and there were no declines.
Superintendent of Sarasota County School Dr. Todd Bowden says the it’s because of dedicated teachers in the county.

“It’s about providing resources to teachers to make sure that they understand  the teachers that  they are teaching from data systems, instructional tools  but there is no substitute for a high  quality teacher interacting with our students on a daily basis,” said Bowden.

Booker High school also had reasons to celebrate as they have up their grade from a C to a B.

“When I received the call today that we were a B school, we were absolutely surprised, ecstatic and cheering and not just a B but we went up by 85 points we made improvements in every single area,” said Dr. Shelley

Sarasota County schools  is ranked third in the state behind St. John and Lafayette who are both tied for first.

SHARE
Previous articleStoneman Douglas students make a pit-stop in Sarasota on ‘Road to Change’
Next articleSuncoast schools maintain, but improve grades
Nadine Young
Nadine Young
http://www.snntv.com/nadine-young/
Nadine Young is a multi-media journalist. She joined the SNN news team in March of 2017. Nadine is no stranger to Florida, although born in New York she attended high school and college here. Nadine graduated from the University of South Florida in December of 2017, with a degree in Mass Communications with a focus in Broadcast News and a minor in Psychology. During her time at USF, she interned at FOX 13 news and News Channel 8 in Tampa. Nadine is an avid basketball fan, loves finding new places to eat, and spending time with her family and friends. Nadine loves to meet new people and listen to their stories. If you have a story idea, or if you’d just like to say hello, you can contact Nadine via email at Nadine.Young@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR