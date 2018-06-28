Celebrating Sarasota County Schools; State records shows the county is excelling

SARASOTA – It’s an exciting day for Sarasota county schools; The Florida Department of Education released its annual report card.

For the 15th consecutive year Sarasota County has maintained it’s a grade. The school districts saw improvements in eight of eleven categories and there were no declines.

Superintendent of Sarasota County School Dr. Todd Bowden says the it’s because of dedicated teachers in the county.

“It’s about providing resources to teachers to make sure that they understand the teachers that they are teaching from data systems, instructional tools but there is no substitute for a high quality teacher interacting with our students on a daily basis,” said Bowden.

Booker High school also had reasons to celebrate as they have up their grade from a C to a B.

“When I received the call today that we were a B school, we were absolutely surprised, ecstatic and cheering and not just a B but we went up by 85 points we made improvements in every single area,” said Dr. Shelley

Sarasota County schools is ranked third in the state behind St. John and Lafayette who are both tied for first.