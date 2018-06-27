SARASOTA COUNTY – Bridget Ziegler makes her bid for re–election Wednesday for Sarasota County School Board District 1.

Sarasota County School Board Chair Ziegler smiled as she greeted her supporters at the Bold building.

She will be challenged by Nick Guy for her seat.

School board member Eric Robinson and state house candidate Ray Pilon made an appearance.

Ziegler says she wants teachers to have all the resources to make Sarasota County School District the best in in Florida

She says she is happy with what she has done so far and continue to spending money to better education.

“I’ve been a champion of transparency, and I’m very proud of some of the things that we’ve done I’ve been able to accomplish in the last for years. So I will continue to champion those to move forward to ensure transparency for our community to know their government is working for them and fiscal accountability again making sure that our dollars are being used to enhance education options for our students in the county.”

Ziegler says she wants to continue policies focusing on students first for their success.