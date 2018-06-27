Suncoast community rallies to support two-year-old boy after accident

SARASOTA – On June 14 Colton Lawson’s life changed forever.

The two year old was involved in an accident with a tractor and lawnmower, leaving him a double amputee from the knees down.

The community isn’t letting the Lawson’s face the road to recovery alone.

“Living here, everyone’s wanting to be involved in every little thing,” Alyssa Lopez, a bartender and server at Hooters of Sarasota, said.

Hooters created the “Charity Rita,” a margarita you can get thru July 1.

“It’s six dollars and all the proceeds are gonna go to Colton and his family,” Lopez said.

Over at Walt’s Fish Market, it’s the same story.

“My dad always told me your health is the most important thing in your life, and you see something tragic happen to somebody as young as two years old,” Walt’s Fish Market Owner Brett Wallin said.

He created the “Colton” margarita, raising almost $4,000 in just one weekend.

“People are coming out of the woodwork coming to Walt’s and saying, ‘I want 30 margaritas,” Wallin said. “Obviously they only drink one, but they wanna give it to Colton.”

Wallin said he’s happy to keep washing the margarita glasses, and the “Colton” margarita isn’t going anywhere.

“I’m sure you’re gonna see it pop up again once other things come to him, that he needs surgeries or other things in life,” Wallin said. “I wanna be with him until he doesn’t need it anymore.”

“Sarasota, you know, it is a big town, but it’s also really friendly everywhere here so I think everyone here sees everyone else as family,” Lopez said.

Wallin is reminding us all to hang on to our perspective.

“You think you have it tough, but other people have it a lot tougher, so when you can, give it. Give as much as you can,” Wallin said.

Evie’s is also hosting an event for Colton Aug. 11.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.