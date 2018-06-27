Stoneman Douglas students make a pit-stop in Sarasota on ‘Road to Change’

Jennifer Kveglis
SARASOTA- 17 students from Stoneman Douglas High School will travel on a ‘Road to Change’ this summer…

Wednesday night they made a pit-stop at Selby Public Library in Sarasota joining a panel with Sarasota County students Wednesday night.

“We’re really excited to hear what they have to say,” said Julia Dortch, Organizer of Manatee County’s March for Our Lives.

“I feel like we’re connecting and we’re becoming one big group and we’re just going to do something massive and we’re going to get together and figure out our next move,” Zoey Whitmire, Co-organizer of Manatee County’s March for Our Lives.

“Getting to collaborate and have these relationships built all across the state and all across the country is one of the most aspiring things we can do because while we were fueled out of our own tragedy, they were fueled to do it out of their empathy for our tragedy,” said Delaney Tarr, a student from Stoneman Douglas.

FL State Representative, Margaret Good asked the panel, “How has the local community reacted to ya’ll’s activism? and the same thing with Marjorie Stoneman Douglas?”

John Barnitt, a student from Stoneman Douglas said, “You see the retweets and the likes you get on social media, but to see them actually in person and willing to get up and speak with us, listen to us, see what we stand for, talk about our policy points.”

“Having a healthy discussion, that’s what really gets us motivated. and it shows that we are making a change because these people are interested in this topic and they want to see the nation progress and they want to see change,” Barnitt said.

 

 

