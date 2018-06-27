School Board meeting looks to finalize security plans

SARASOTA- Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight and Superintendent Todd Bowden will both be at a special meeting of the Sarasota County School Board with the goal of finalizing school security plans for the upcoming year

“We’ll discuss the safety and security plan for the district,” Ziegler said. “And my anticipation and hope is that it will be finalized.”

Finalization is one step closer with Sheriff Tom Knight agreeing to take up 20% of the security costs. School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler says that agreement is provisional.

“There was some elements he highlighted that are concerning to him,” Ziegler said. “Which is an opportunity for him to raise that, and us better understand what those are.”

Part of those provisions include staffing. The Superintendents contract called for eliminating the lieutenant position and one officer from Riverview High School. Knight’s agreement includes keeping those positions on.

Ziegler says Thursday’s meeting lets them hear from security experts.

“Riverview is our largest high school,” Ziegler said. “We know pre-Parkland the Sheriff there was some incidents where the sheriff provided us a lot of support, so again we have to look at this holistically and for the long-term and not piece meal put it together.”

Other issues on the table could include support the district will need from the Sheriff’s Office while getting their own police force up and running.

“This is a bigger impact to the community at large and the safety,” Ziegler said. “So you can’t just fill a need here and look at how that impacts elsewhere, and again they’re our partners you have to be fair and collaborate together and plan together.”

The main goal of the meeting, bring the debate to the public, and bring an end to the back and forth.

“We are delaying every time there is a component there is miscommunication whatever it was,” Ziegler said. “So anytime we can get everyone around the room and not use middle men if you will in the media, but this is a great opportunity and the public deserves this, they want to hear it, and they want to be part of the solution.”

Ziegler says there HAS to be collaboration and partnership with law enforcement because even with an internal police force they will still play a role in school security.

“If you look at some of the most recent tragedies,” Ziegler said. “One of the biggest elements was miscommunication. Even if we, the district, continues forward with the internal police department whether it be this year, next year, what have you, our local law enforcement will play a strong role in some way at some level. They’re our first responders, so we have to have a strong relationship; we have to have collaboration and partnership.”