On National HIV testing day we discover some compelling reasons on why you should know your status.

“Uh homosexuality, heterosexuality, it doesn’t matter.. HIV does not discriminate.”

That’s what M.J Jianelli of CAN Community Health says about the importance of getting tested for HIV.

“Those who are at high risk for HIV, once they know, what they status is they can reduce their risks of getting HIV and remain HIV negative,” said Jianelli.

The test does not hurt and takes as little as fifteen minutes to complete.

Some people of the Suncoast are at higher risk of HIV explains Michael Drennon, Disease Intervention Services Program Manager at the Florida Department of Health, and should get tested more often.

“The typical populations we see HIV in and those at greatest risk would be, the men who have sex with men population, IV drug users, African-American females; and we know those are the biggest risk groups and Sarasota isn’t any different than the rest of the country,” said Drennon.

Health officials also recommend retesting at least once a year to keep current on your status.