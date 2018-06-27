Marco In The Ballroom: Viennese Waltz

What’s the difference between a regular Waltz and Viennese Waltz? One will take a lot more out of you.

SARASOTA – As the name says, Viennese Waltz comes straight from Vienna. It’s one of the most physically demanding dances, yet it also looks like one of the lightest.

“The onlooker, when they see it, it is really magical. It’s soft, and it’s airy and it’s light and it’s floaty. But us as the dancers, we feel very low,” Ballroom City instructor Sonia Ragan says.

Viennese Waltz is considerably quicker than regular Waltz.

“To dance faster like that, we have to lower our center of gravity, stay down.”