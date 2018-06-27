Former teacher challenging school board chair in August

SARASOTA — Nick Guy’s campaign web site states he decided to run for the Sarasota County School Board in the aftermath of the February shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Guy is a former school teacher who now works as a business analyst for a healthcare company.

Guy, who earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo, is challenging Bridget Ziegler in the nonpartisan race on Aug. 28. Ziegler is the current chair of the Sarasota County School District board.

SNN caught up with Guy to talk about his campaign during a recent event. He says he’s a big believer and is a product of public schools.

Ziegler, who is seeking a second term, officially launched her re-election bid Wednesday night in Sarasota.