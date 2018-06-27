Democratic base getting ready for the upcoming elections

SARASOTA COUNTY – Democrats in Sarasota County Wednesday are rallying up for the upcoming local and state elections here on the Suncoast.

Hundreds showed up to the Southgate Community Center to show support and listen to what the candidates will bring to the table.

Notables including U.S. House of Representative candidate David Shapiro and District 72 state Representative Margaret Good payed a visit.

Candidates talked about issues ranging from education to health care.

Sarasota County Democratic County Chair JoAnne DeVries says since the last presidential election liberals are motivated to win.

“People are energized they’re motivated. We have had ongoing people working out of our office for the last eighteen months.”

The primary election for the local and state races is August 28.