Sarasota Orchestra looks to move after 7 decades

SARASOTA – The Bayfront in Sarasota is changing in many different ways, and not all appeal to all people, or organizations.

The Sarasota Orchestra, announced Monday it is searching for a new home within the city after deciding to leave the aging Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center across US 41 from the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The decision was made after nearly 70 years in that location because the new plans for Sarasota’s Bayfront, The Bay development, had improvements for several historic sites, but none included the Orchestra.