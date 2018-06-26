Report: Sheriff, school district agree to share officer costs

SARASOTA COUNTY — Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight will apparently share the costs with the school district for school resource officers for the upcoming year.

The Herald-Tribune reports Sheriff Knight has tentatively agreed to pay 20 percent of the costs. This development comes after the sheriff initially said he would no longer split the cost for the officers back in march.

The paper reports the sheriff outlined the staffing plans for 14 officers in an email to school superintendent Todd Bowden.

Under the 80–20, cost–splitting deal, the school district would pay about $1.2 million while the sheriff’s office would pay $300,000.

The school district plans to use school resource officers for one more school year before switching to an internal police department to protect school campuses.

The school security issue has taken center stage in Sarasota County and the rest of the state’s school districts in the wake of the massacre in February at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 17 people were shot and killed and several others injured.

