North Port Assistant Police Chief fired

NORTH PORT-Michael Pelfrey has 37 years of law enforcement experience, 26 with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been with the north port police department since October 2015.

Friday he was fired following two instances of insubordination last year.

According to a North Port Internal Affairs Investigative Summary, there were two orders given to Pelfrey by the then–Police Chief, Kevin Vespia , that Pelfrey allegedly did not follow.

I twas result of two separate occasions in November, where Pelfrey did not follow directives from Vespia.

The first was an order for Pelfrey to meet with Police Captain Gary Arsenault about an officer using a loaded gun unsupervised at a firearm qualification test. Pelfrey said it was an inadvertent lapse of memory.

The report states the second was a ‘use of force’ incident, resulting in serious injury from a K-9 bite,

Pelfrey failed to notify officers involved, about an internal affairs investigation following the incident, resulting in as the report says, ‘consternation and extreme angst’.

Those two incidents led to his dismissal Friday.

 

