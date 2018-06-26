New website tries to stop stigma of mental illness

SARASOTA – In a new Harris Poll survey of 2,000 american adults, 92% of respondents say they believe there’s a stigma in our society against people with mental illnesses.

“Most people in the survey felt stigma gets in the way of seeking mental healthcare,” Psychiatrist Adam Savitz, MD, PhD, said.

76% of survey respondents say they’d be ashamed to get help, and 86% saying they’d be reluctant to have a diagnosis of a mental illness on their medical record.

“So I think there’s a long way we need to go to reduce stigma,” Savitz said.

Savitz says education is key, both about mental illness and the biology behind it.

It’s education now made easier with “The Champions of Science: The Art of Ending Stigma,” a new program to help reduce stigma with mental illness.

The website dives into the topic of mental illness through a language everyone can understand: art.

“By creating this medium in which everyone is familiar with, we can start these conversations around mental health,” Mental Health Advocate Mackenzie Drazan said.

They’re conversations Drazan wishes she could have had with her sister, who committed suicide to end her battle with depression.

“It’s really scary because when my sister was struggling, I didn’t know what to say; I didn’t know what to do, so I just didn’t do or say anything at all, and that’s not helpful,” Drazan said.

She thinks The Art of Ending Stigma will teach us how to be helpful.

“..so that no sister, brother, mom or dad is ever in the situation where they don’t do anything because they’re scared of doing the wrong thing,” Drazan said.

