A grocery shopping gator on the Suncoast

SARASOTA – What do you do if you need a couple of things to finish cooking dinner? You run to the grocery store, right?But what do you do if you’re and alligator? You have to do it carefully. Like hiding where other shoppers can’t see you.

In video provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an alligator was captured hiding under a boat at the Publix off of Fruitville Road in Sarasota. It was a baby gator, and was removed without injuries to people or the gator.

In the wake of the ill-fated gator grocery excursion, the Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to look beneath their cars and trailers before getting in(or maybe after is safer), or backing up.