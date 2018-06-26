Get tested on national HIV testing day

SARASOTA- Tomorrow is National HIV Testing Day, A chance for everyone to learn their status and put a stop to the spread of HIV. CAN Community Health will have free testing at their medical mobile unit at the Walgreens on the Corner of Lockwood Ridge and 17th St.

Senior Prevention Specialist at CAN Community Health Serena Miller says getting tested is quick and easy.

“They will receive an HIV Test,” Miller said. “Which is a very simple test now, it’s just a rapid 15 minute test and they’ll get the results the same day in 15 minutes, and it’s just a finger prick, and not only will they receive an HIV test, they’ll receive prevention information on more than HIV, on STD’s, Hep-C and the resources that are available for them.”

The Manatee Department of Health will also be providing free testing during regular business hours.