Get tested on national HIV testing day

By
Samantha Sonner
-
0
4
Mr. Sparky

SARASOTA- Tomorrow is National HIV Testing Day, A chance for everyone to learn their status and put a stop to the spread of HIV. CAN Community Health will have free testing at their medical mobile unit at the Walgreens on the Corner of Lockwood Ridge and 17th St.

Senior Prevention Specialist at CAN Community Health Serena Miller says getting tested is quick and easy.

“They will receive an HIV Test,” Miller said. “Which is a very simple test now, it’s just a rapid 15 minute test and they’ll get the results the same day in 15 minutes, and it’s just a finger prick, and not only will they receive an HIV test, they’ll receive prevention information on more than HIV, on STD’s, Hep-C and the resources that are available for them.”

The Manatee Department of Health will also be providing free testing during regular business hours.

SHARE
Previous articleEight sea turtle nests run over by small vehicle
Next article“Decide the Date” petition may be behind City Commissioner’s “outburst”
Samantha Sonner
Samantha Sonner
http://www.snntv.com/samantha-sonner/
Multimedia Journalist Samantha Sonner comes to the Suncoast from Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she worked as a reporter and host for KRWG TV/FM reporting on local politics, immigration, and border issues. Samantha grew up on Long Island, New York. She received her Bachelor of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. At Syracuse, she worked at WAER, the campus NPR station and interned at television stations in Central New York. Samantha is excited for the Florida Sunshine, and to be living so close to fantastic beaches. Feel free to follow her on Facebook and Twitter for story updates and news, or to send her story tips and ideas. You can also email her at samantha.sonner@snntv.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR