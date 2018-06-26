Eight sea turtle nests run over by small vehicle

SIESTA KEY- Eight Sea Turtle nests were run over by a small vehicle on Siesta Key, and the full extent of the damage is still unknown.

Mote Marine Lab’s sea turtle patrol was on Siesta Key early Friday morning when they came across the damaged sea turtle nests.

“They found that seven nests had been run over,” Bernhard said. “By an ATV of some sorts on the beach, and it hit the stakes from those nests as well as running over some new activities.”

Mote Marine Lab Senior Biologist Melissa Bernhard says the damage could be serious.

“Depending on how deep they are,” Bernhard said. “If they get run over they can get crushed within the nest, or cause some damage to that extent.”

Bernhard says it’s difficult to re–stake a nest after they’ve been knocked over.

“Figuring out where the actual eggs are,” Bernhard said. “So it can cause damage if we have to re–open the nest to do that. In this case, we didn’t do that, we just re–staked it bigger.”

But Bernhard says the extent of the damage will be unknown until the nest hatches.

“Two of them I believe we don’t know where the nest stakes belong,” Bernhard said. “Because it completely took both of them out of the ground, so those are remaining unstaked.”

Siesta Key Visitor Patty Feit has helped lead newly hatched sea turtles to the ocean in North Carolina.

“It was amazing,” Feit said. “Just leading them out to the ocean, very few do survive, but if they have a start we can save these turtles.”

She’s disappointed these turtles might not get that start.

“If people realized how few turtles we have left,” Feit said. “And people actually work at saving these turtles they’d never do it.”

Beaches will be busy over the next week with the grand prix and Fourth of July, so Bernhard says watch your step.

“Just avoid the staked off nests,” Bernhard said. “There staked big enough where if you don’t hit the stakes, you won’t hit the nests.”

Florida Wildlife Commission is investigating the damage. Sea Turtle nests as well as the stakes are protected under the endangered species act. Harming the nests or eggs is illegal and can result in fines and jail time.