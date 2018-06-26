Bradenton man has more trouble than just driving over 100 mph

The deputy was driving west on State Road 70 East just before midnight Friday when he noticed a vehicle behind him moving at a high rate of speed. When the silver 2015 Jaguar passed the deputy, he recorded the Jaguar’s speed at 110 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After pulling the vehicle over, the deputy identified the driver as 29-year-old Michael Lerman of Bradenton. According to the affidavit, the deputy noted he could smell alcohol coming from the car and Lerman’s eyes were bloodshot, and watery and he was slurring his words. Lerman reportedly admitted to having two vodka drinks that night. He declined to perform field sobriety tests and a breath test, the deputy noted in the affidavit.

In addition, a substance consistent with cocaine was found in the pockets of the man’s shorts, but he said he borrowed someone else’s shorts, and would never have pulled over if he had cocaine on his person.

Lerman was charged with DUI and possession of cocaine. He was released from jail Saturday on a $2,000 bond, online jail records show.