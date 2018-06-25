Van Wezel in new bayfront plans

SARASOTA – The Purple Cow isn’t being put out to pasture just yet.

The new plans for Sarasota’s Bayfront, known as just The Bay, include casual dining, an outdoor performance area, a curved pier with varying elevations, and….The Van Wezel.

The new master plan also includes pedestrian bridges, a waterfront promenade, and preserves the Sarasota Garden Club, art center, history center, Blue Pagoda and the Municipal Auditorium.

The draft master plan will be formally unveiled to the public beginning this morning with 2 presentations to the City Commission at the Van Wezel, one at 8:30, and another at 11 am on Monday.

Monday

8:30–10 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer

11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer

Tuesday

1:30–3 p.m., The Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

5:30–7 p.m., Herald Tribune Community Forum at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium