A new roundabout will come to Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY – A new roundabout will go under construction in Bradenton at the intersection of 15th St. East and 9th Ave. East.

Bradenton Herald says the intersection will be closed to traffic for six months.

The construction is slated to start in a couple of weeks.

The project will cost 2.1 million dollars and the timetable for its completion will be nine months.

Florida Department of Transportation will host a meeting for the public on July 10.

The meeting takes place between the hours of 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Rogers Community United Methodist Church at 1100 15th St. East.