Lightning kills man on Siesta Key Beach

SARASOTA – A man dies after being struck by lightning.

James W. Barton was killed by lightning on Siesta Beach on Sunday.

National Weather Service statistics say Barton’s death is the third lightning death in Florida this year.

Sarasota County Emergency Services Lifeguard Captain Roy Routh says lifeguards on the main beach notified BEACHGOERS about 20 minutes BEFORE the storm by using horns and raising double red flags at THEIR towers.

Wayne Racine says he was on the beach Sunday when the storm started.

He says he left the beach as the life guards instructed.

“I hurried and got off the beach and the lightning just started coming hard and I saw people constantly streaming towards the beach and I’m like why are you coming to the beach here comes the storm,” said Racine. “Once I got in the car I was like let’s go back to the condo. We got there that condo shook. It really rocked.”

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says this is the 501st death due to lightening since 1959.

