Final Sarasota Bayfront plan draft previewed to residents

SARASOTA- The Bay Project, several years in the making, unveiled a final plan to residents Monday morning.

Members of the organization said it’s one of the biggest responses they’ve seen from a community.

“We’ve done our best to make this an incredibly transparent and open process,” said Bill Waddill, Managing Director of the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization.

That transparency, crystal clear, as more than 38,000 made their voices heard over social media and 24 public meetings.

“It’s an important part of the town and so we really should keep some control,” said Sarasota Resident, Anne Arsenault.

Before breaking ground, the committee will pitch a final plan to city commissioners September 6th.

“(We’re) delighted to be back to Sarasota almost once a month starting in December and we are now here at the end of June, with what is very close to a final master plan,” said Susannah Ross, Senior Associate with Sasaki.

Monday morning, the committee presented a final four-phase project to residents.  Hundreds eager to see the future of their 63-acre Bayfront.

The first phase will focus on a recreation pier that will cost nearly $10 to 20 million, mostly coming state and federal sources.

“The goal is to get in front of the City Commission on September 6th with a plan that has so much buy–in from all of you that they really just want to say, ‘yes’,” Ross said.

Sarasota Bayfront Planning Committee will host a city commission workshop  Monday night from 5–8. You can also go to another community presentation Tuesday at 1:30 at the municipal auditorium.

