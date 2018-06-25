Bradenton native making mark in Hollywood

MANATEE COUNTY- A Suncoast native is a three–time Hollywood screenwriter.

TAG is written by a Bradenton native, Rob McKittrick who also wrote and directed the 2005 restaurant comedy “Waiting.”

“TAG” is a comedy based on a real story of a group of friends who play “TAG” every time they get together.

TAG hit theaters nationwide last week and McKittrick’s former film professor, Del Jacobs, tells SNN he uses McKittrick as a teaching tool.

“It’s really invigorating and reinvigorating for our program. When Rob did “Waiting” we were behind him 110% and when “Still Waiting” came out he actually came down with the rough cut and ran it for some of our students,” said Jacobs. “It was a real learning experience for our students. He’s also accessible. Rob is available to our students. He’s given me his personal e-mail and phone number so that if students are perhaps working on a script themselves they can get in touch with him.”

“TAG” has been well–received in early reviews by critics.